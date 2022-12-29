Former Laker Fan Favorite Back Playing Professional Basketball – All Lakers

There were very few players who had more fun on a basketball court than Nick Young. There may not have even been one.

Nick Young, also known as “Swaggy P,” entertained NBA fans for 12 seasons — and Laker fans were lucky enough to get him for four.

Over the last few seasons, he’s hinted at an NBA comeback, but to no avail. He played a little in the Big3 — and even tried boxing — but will now be going back to five-on-five basketball, this time in the Philippines.

