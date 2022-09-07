Former Kentucky Wildcats, Baylor Bears football coach, NFL Offensive lineman Guy Morriss dies at 71

Former Kentucky and Baylor football Coach Guy Morriss died Monday night at age 71.

Morriss coached Kentucky in 2001 and 2002 and then spent the next five seasons leading Baylor, going 27-54 with the two universities. He later coached Division II Texas A&M-Commerce for four years.

In 2016, Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Morriss’ doctor told television station WKYT in 2017 that the Alzheimer’s was likely caused by Morriss’ football career. He played offensive line for TCU and 15 NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots (1973-87), appearing in 229 games (including playoffs) and making 180 starts. The Eagles drafted him in the second round in 1973.

Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski mourned his ex-teammate, tweeting: “So sad to hear my great center Guy Moriss has passed away. Guy was a true leader on our Super Bowl team. RIP my friend!”

Morriss started at center in the Eagles’ 27-10 Super Bowl loss to the Raiders in 1981.

He spent the first part of his coaching career working with Offensive lines at both the pro and college levels. Morriss came to Kentucky in 1997 as Offensive line Coach and Assistant head coach, and was named interim Coach after Hul Mumme’s resignation amid a recruiting scandal.

Current Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops tweeted: “I’m so saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Morriss. I’m Grateful for everything he did for this program. We loved seeing him around here and just a few short weeks ago he attended Fan Day. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jackie and his family.”

I’m so saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Morriss. I’m grateful for everything he did for this program. We loved seeing him around here and just a few short weeks ago he attended Fan Day. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jackie and his family. pic.twitter.com/TKozxI6FXy — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) September 6, 2022

Morriss had his only winning season in 2002, when Kentucky went 7-5, before heading to Baylor. He last coached in 2015 with Lexington Christian Academy in Kentucky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.