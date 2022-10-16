Former John Carroll men’s basketball Coach Mike Moran already likes his view for 2022-23 season – News-Herald

It’s Oct. 15 — the first day of practice for the John Carroll men’s basketball team — one interested Spectator sat just off mid-court in a chair that seemed reserved for him.

If the Blue Streaks were playing a game, they would be situated right around the spot where they usually sit for every home game — directly behind JCU’s bench.

On this morning, they watched intently, and with good reason. There’s plenty of buzz for the 2022-2023 Blue Streaks’ men’s basketball program.

Just a few feet away from where he was sitting was the inscription — “Mike Moran Court.”

Mike Moran is the patriarch of JCU’s men’s basketball program. His son Pete is the head coach, with two other sons Pat and Matt serving as assistant coaches this season.

Moran hasn’t coached basketball since stepping down after the 2016-17 season. It was time, they said. Since then, his view for every home game hasn’t changed much.

Former John Carroll Coach Mike Moran watches with the Carroll Crazies during the Blue Streaks' OAC tournament win on Feb. 24, 2017 over Ohio Northern. (Tim Phillis ??

The Buzz that’s building around the program? It’s thanks in part to a group of more than 10 new faces that includes seven transfers and incoming freshman, along with Returners from a season ago.

