Former Jackson State standout signed to active roster following stellar NFL debut

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – After an impressive NFL debut on Thanksgiving Day against Super Bowl contenders, the Buffalo Bills, a former star JSU pass rusher was signed to the Detroit Lions’ active roster from the practice squad Monday.

#Lions announce roster moves: Placed DE Charles Harris on Injured Reserve Signed DE/LB James Houston to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2022

James Houston IV was elevated to the gameday roster before the Thanksgiving Day Matchup and led the Lions in sacks against the Bills recording two sacks.

He also set a Lions’ record with the two sacks, making him the only player in Lions’ history to record a multi-sack game in their first career NFL game.

“Houston did a good job,” Lions Coach Dan Campbell said after the game. “We’ve been excited about getting him up. We’ve been looking to try and work it out for a while now and it just hadn’t worked out maneuvering through the roster. We knew we needed a little Rush and we thought he could provide that. You don’t think the first game he’s going to get straight off there will be two sacks, but some of the things he’s able to do doesn’t surprise us.”

The former JSU Tiger was drafted by Detroit in the sixth round (217th overall pick) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

