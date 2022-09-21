Former Jackrabbits star Strong makes pro debut

Pierre Strong, the former star running back at South Dakota State who was taken in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, made his NFL debut on Sunday in the Patriots’ 17-14 win.

Strong, who was inactive in the Pats’ season opener, returned two kickoffs for 48 yards. He made a brief appearance at running back but didn’t get any carries or catches. The former FCS All-American will hope to get his first offensive touches next week when New England hosts the Ravens in the Patriots’ home opener.

Here’s how the NFL’s South Dakota and South Dakota school alumni performed in Week 2:

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

Cochrane was signed off the practice squad and onto the Chiefs’ active roster during the week, but was inactive for their game Thursday night against the Chargers.

