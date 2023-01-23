Former Iowa Western Assistant Jeffrey excited to take over AL volleyball program | Sports

(Council Bluffs) — After two years as an Assistant in the college volleyball scene, Alyssa Jeffrey wanted to return to the high school volleyball world. She found the right fit at Abraham Lincoln.

The Lynx hired Jeffrey on January 8th to replace Katie Darrington, who resigned after a successful tenure with the program.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Jeffrey said. “I’m blessed to join the staff here and excited to get started.”

A native of Oconto, Nebraska, Jeffrey played at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School before playing collegiately at Iowa Western. When her time with the Reivers ended, Jeffrey knew she wanted to get into the coaching profession.

“I think it’s the teaching aspect of helping people grow and reach their dreams,” she said. “I had people tell me I was too small to play in college. Once I found the right coaches to help me and push me, it was inspiring to me. I wanted to inspire others and help them reach the goals they might think are unachievable .”

Jeffrey spent seven years coaching high school volleyball in Nebraska, first as an Assistant at Cozad, followed by a head-coaching stint at Kennesaw.

She spent the last two seasons at Iowa Western, where she helped the Reivers win the 2021 NJCAA national title.

“It was an awesome opportunity for me to learn and grow more,” Jeffrey said. “I really enjoyed college, but high school is where I’d love to be.”

Enter Abraham Lincoln.

“I knew it’s a good high school,” she said. “They have a history of being successful. I know Katie built such a great culture. It’s something I wanted to take over and continue building.”

Jeffrey takes over a program that made a state tournament appearance in 2019 and went to regional Finals in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

“At Iowa Western, I learned how to grow a successful program,” she said. “The things I’ve learned I will take with me. It’s going to make me a better coach.”

The Lynx were known for their scrappy style under Coach Darrington. Don’t expect that to change with a new coach.

“Serve and pass wins games,” Jeffrey said. “We’re going to drill it hard. If the girls are having fun, they’re going to win games. That’s all I can ask for.”

Jeffrey hopes to lay the program’s foundation in her first year.

“I don’t like to think too far ahead,” she said. “We’ll take it step-by-step, day-by-day and game-by-game. If we do that, we’ll have a successful season and get where we want to go.”

Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jeffrey.