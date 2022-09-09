Former Indiana Basketball Star Calbert Cheaney Talks With Coastal Georgia Basketball

BRUNSWICK, Ga.- The Coastal Georgia Men’s and Women’s Basketball Team got the chance to listen to advice from former college and professional basketball player Calbert Cheaney on Thursday. Cheaney is Head Coach Jesse Watkin’s brother-in-law and the two are close friends.

Cheaney spent four years at Indiana University where he played under Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight on his way to becoming the all-time leading scorer in Big 10 history, which he still holds today. He was also named Big 10 Player of the Year and won both the John Wooden and James Naismith Awards for best player in the country.

Following his successful college career, Cheaney was drafted with the 6th overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Washington Bullets (which would later become the Wizards) and played 13 years in the NBA before retiring. He now works with the Indiana Pacers as a player development coach.

In talking to the student-athletes, Cheaney shared how important it is to believe in yourself and have good people around you who also believe in you.

“The most important thing as you play college ball and maybe move into professional ball is that you always got to have the belief in yourself. You also have to have people around you who are truly invested in you. They want you to be the best person, athletes, student, etc. you can possibly be,” Cheaney said.

Cheaney also shared what it takes to be a good teammate and talked about how a team is like a chain and the individuals that make up the team are a link.

“Sacrifice. Sacrifice and keeping each other accountable, it’s not complex. This is all simple. Sacrifice and keeping each other accountable [is what makes a good teammate]Cheaney said.

“You as a team are a chain and the individuals of the team are like a link. You always have to continue to strengthen your own individual link. As college student-athletes its not just working on your game on the court, it’s about doing your job in the classroom. Playing this game is a privilege, especially at this level, if you don’t do the right things, you don’t get a chance to play,” said Cheaney.

Cheaney closed his time by answering questions from the student-athletes but made sure to impart the players with some wisdom.

“Continue to have belief in yourself and have people around you that are truly invested in what you are trying to do. Enjoy. Your. Experience. Continue to get better, if you learn and continue to grow there is no reason that you can’ t be a big success in this world,” Cheaney said.