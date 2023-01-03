Former Husker WR Zavier Betts enters transfer Portal

Inside Nebraska has confirmed that former Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts has entered the transfer portal.

Betts, who played the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Nebraska, left the program last March during spring ball and did not play anywhere in 2022. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Bellevue West High School in Omaha played in 18 career games as a Husker, catching a combined 32 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 109 yards and one touchdown on three carries.

Betts is a dynamic athlete with the potential to be a playmaker in an offense. He flashed elite speed in the 2021 win against Northwestern when he took an option pitch 83 yards for a touchdown. He was fourth on the team in catches (20) and receiving yards (286) in 2021.

Betts, a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, held offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa State and Florida State out of high school.

Nebraska is losing three of its top four pass catchers from the 2022 season, including Trey Palmer, who is forgoing his remaining eligibility and training for the 2023 NFL Draft, Travis Vokolek and Oliver Martin.

The Huskers’ leading returning receiver is Marcus Washingtonwho hauled in 31 catches for 471 yards and one touchdown in his first season with the program after transferring in from Texas.