Former Husker volleyball players back in Final Four action for Longhorns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana traded in Husker red for Texas’ burnt orange. The volleyball players both left the Huskers after last season and are now with the Longhorns, who are at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four this week.

Caffey’s transfer was highly publicized after months of uncertainty regarding her future. The All-American middle blocker was unsure whether she would be granted a seventh year of eligibility.

Plus, it was unclear whether she would receive a Scholarship if she played at Nebraska in 2022. In July, Caffey announced she was entering the transfer portal. One week later, she committed to Texas.

With the Longhorns, Caffey has been used as a backup. She’s recorded 94 kills while appearing in 23 matches.

Akana, meanwhile, has been used as a defensive specialist for the top-seeded Longhorns.

“Of course, Kayla and I have been here so getting off the plane there were some feelings and we’re just super happy to be here and be back in Omaha,” Akana said.

Both Caffey and Akana played two seasons with the Huskers. Akana says she expects to be warmly greeted when playing in the national semi-finals on Thursday.

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages like we can’t wait to see you, welcome back home and stuff like that and it just makes my heart feel warm and so I feel like me and Kayla are just super excited to feel that again,” Akana said.

Texas faces San Diego at the CHI health center in Omaha at 6 pm

