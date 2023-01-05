Former Husker Madi Kubik signs with pro volleyball team in Puerto Rico

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker Madi Kubik is taking her talents to Puerto Rico’s professional volleyball league.

The Iowa native will join Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team that plays in Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino.

She announced earlier in the season, along with senior Kenzie Knuckles, that she would not return to Nebraska for her final season of eligibility.

¡VAMOS, MADI!@MadiKubik has officially signed with the Cangrejeras de Santurce in Puerto Rico! 📍 pic.twitter.com/n8H8nC5OJs — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) January 4, 2023

Kubik was an integral part of the Huskers in her four seasons at Nebraska.

She earned several postseason Honor awards, from both the Big Ten and the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Back in November, Kubik was named the Big Ten volleyball player of the week for her performance in a sweep against Purdue, in which she put up a season-high 17 kills.

Kubik finished her career in Nebraska with 1,264 kills.