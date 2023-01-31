Former Houston Rockets Guard Russell Westbrook Moves Into 10th Place On NBA’s Career Assists List

HOUSTON — Former Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook moved into 10th place on the NBA’s all-time career assists list. Westbrook achieved the milestone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.

He moved past Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton, who finished his career with 8,966 assists. Westbrook now stands at 8,972.

“I never took anything about this game for granted since day one,” Westbrook said. “I’m very Blessed and Thankful to be able to go out and compete. I never cheat the game. Every night, I go out there and do my job regardless of all of the things thrown at me.”

“It means a lot from where I started to where I am today. To be next to some of the greats, I am truly Grateful and Thankful for the opportunity to keep playing at the highest level.”

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said the team acknowledged Westbrook’s latest accomplishment after the game. They said what Westbrook achieved against the Nets was “a helluva feat.”

In his first season coming off the bench, Westbrook is a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year honors. In 48 games played, Westbrook is averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

He recorded 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Lakers’ loss inside Barclays Center. Los Angeles was without Anthony Davis (foot injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) in the loss.

