Former Houston Rockets Guard Russell Westbrook Moves Into 10th Place On NBA’s Career Assists List

HOUSTON — Former Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook moved into 10th place on the NBA’s all-time career assists list. Westbrook achieved the milestone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.

He moved past Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton, who finished his career with 8,966 assists. Westbrook now stands at 8,972.

“I never took anything about this game for granted since day one,” Westbrook said. “I’m very Blessed and Thankful to be able to go out and compete. I never cheat the game. Every night, I go out there and do my job regardless of all of the things thrown at me.”

