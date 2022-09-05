Former Hibs star Josh Doig scores Sensational first goal for Hellas Verona to take lead over Serie A rivals Sampdoria

FORMER Hibernian star Josh Doig has gotten off to the best possible start in Verona after making his switch from Hibs

The defender slotted home to give his side the lead over Serie A rivals Sampdoria.

1 Hellas Verona’s Josh Doig jubilant after scoring his first goal

The 20-year-old made the stunning switch to Hellas Verona from Hibs this summer in a big-money move.

They joined the likes of former Hearts youth teammate Aaron Hickey, ex-Hibs star Liam Henderson as well as Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson who also joined Bologna.

The Italian side paid around £3 million for the youngster, in a blockbuster transfer.

Doig will look to complete a similar rise to his fellow left back Aaron Hickey who completed a sensational £18.8m move to Brentford.

And now the Scot is off to the best possible start in Italy as Doig scored the third goal of the evening to make it 2-1 for his side.

It initially looked a little but Shaky in his first start for his new club as Sampdoria took the lead in the 40th minute.

But there was a quick turnaround as Emil Audero equalized for the home side.

But it was then Doig’s moment to shine as he put his side in the lead just before half-time.

A quick throw in from Verona resulted in a two on one in the box, and as the keeper tried to catch the ball, he deflected it onto an Awaiting Doig, who made no mistake and slotted home into a keeper-less net.

His brother, Tommy Doig, was quick to react after he got off the mark this evening.

They said: “best birthday ever!” in a tweet which included a clip of the goal.

Meanwhile, Hibs got back to winning ways against Kimarnock on Saturday.

Joe Newell provided the perfect pick-me-up for recovering Lee Johnson as Hibs saw off Killie.

Johnson watched on from home after undergoing emergency gall-bladder surgery on Thursday.

He saw his side go ahead in the 11th minute after Ash Taylor saw red for hauling down Martin Boyle.

Although they made heavy weather of seeing off Derek McInnes’ men he’ll surely be feeling better.

