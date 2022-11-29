Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman

Lane Lawrence

Four Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Women’s soccer players have been named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-Region VII Team, including former GPS standout Lane Lawrence. She was named to the United Soccer Coaches third-team all-region squad.

Lawrence captured all-region honors for the second straight year. The senior ranks 5th in school history in career assists (23), 6th in goals (24) and 7th in points (71) as a 4-time all-HCAC selection.

Rose-Hulman won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference postseason tournament to claim its second NCAA Division III Tournament appearance since 2019. The Fightin’ Engineers completed the season with a 10-3-6 record.