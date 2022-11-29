Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman
Lane Lawrence
Four Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Women’s soccer players have been named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-Region VII Team, including former GPS standout Lane Lawrence. She was named to the United Soccer Coaches third-team all-region squad.
Lawrence captured all-region honors for the second straight year. The senior ranks 5th in school history in career assists (23), 6th in goals (24) and 7th in points (71) as a 4-time all-HCAC selection.
Rose-Hulman won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference postseason tournament to claim its second NCAA Division III Tournament appearance since 2019. The Fightin’ Engineers completed the season with a 10-3-6 record.
- Rose-Hulman Highlights:
4-year varsity letter award
- 3rd -Team All-Region VII by United Soccer Coaches in the 2022 season
- 2nd-Team All-Region VII by United Soccer Coaches in the 2021 season
- 4-time all-HCAC selection
- 1st Team All HCAC Conference 2019, 2020-21 and 2022
- 2nd-Team all-HCAC in 2021
- Competed on the USA D-III Soccer Select Team Brazil Tour in summer 2022
- Member of 2022 HCAC Tournament Championship Team
- Member of 2019 HCAC regular season and tournament Championship team
- Member of 2022 and 2019 NCAA Division III Tournament Squad
- Rank 5th in School History in Assists (23) ; 6th in Goals (24); 7th in Points (71)
- Scored 10 Game Winning Goals
- High School:
* Three-time all-state selection at GPS
* Member of the 2018 TSSAA state Championship team
* Three-time all-region selection
* Three-time team Most Valuable Player selection
* Team Rookie of the Year as a freshman
* Member of 2018 Chattanooga FC State Championship team
* Commended National Merit Scholar