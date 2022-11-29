Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman

Four Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Women’s soccer players have been named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-Region VII Team, including former GPS standout Lane Lawrence. She was named to the United Soccer Coaches third-team all-region squad.

Lawrence captured all-region honors for the second straight year. The senior ranks 5th in school history in career assists (23), 6th in goals (24) and 7th in points (71) as a 4-time all-HCAC selection.

Rose-Hulman won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference postseason tournament to claim its second NCAA Division III Tournament appearance since 2019. The Fightin’ Engineers completed the season with a 10-3-6 record.

  • Rose-Hulman Highlights:
    4-year varsity letter award
  • 3rd -Team All-Region VII by United Soccer Coaches in the 2022 season
  • 2nd-Team All-Region VII by United Soccer Coaches in the 2021 season
  • 4-time all-HCAC selection
  • 1st Team All HCAC Conference 2019, 2020-21 and 2022
  • 2nd-Team all-HCAC in 2021
  • Competed on the USA D-III Soccer Select Team Brazil Tour in summer 2022
  • Member of 2022 HCAC Tournament Championship Team
  • Member of 2019 HCAC regular season and tournament Championship team
  • Member of 2022 and 2019 NCAA Division III Tournament Squad
  • Rank 5th in School History in Assists (23) ; 6th in Goals (24); 7th in Points (71)
  • Scored 10 Game Winning Goals

  • High School:
    * Three-time all-state selection at GPS
    * Member of the 2018 TSSAA state Championship team
    * Three-time all-region selection
    * Three-time team Most Valuable Player selection
    * Team Rookie of the Year as a freshman
    * Member of 2018 Chattanooga FC State Championship team
    * Commended National Merit Scholar

