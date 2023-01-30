Former Georgia Tech Kicker Harrison Butker Sends Kansas City To The Super Bowl

Harrison Butker is going to be playing for another Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Butker nailed the game-winning field goal to send the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four years.

In what was a terrific game, Butker was able to make multiple field goals to be able to take down Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in two weeks in Arizona.

Butker was able to score the first six points of the game, making a 43-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. They then hit a 24-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter to give the Chiefs a 6-0 lead. Butker was perfect on his extra-point attempts as well and that has been a problem for him this year.

Former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker is heading to another Super Bowl

Butker is going to be the only former Yellow Jacket in the Super Bowl this season.

Butker has been one of the best kickers in the NFL for the past few seasons, but he has struggled with injuries and some misses this season. The good thing for the Chiefs is that he has been great during the postseason and even had a touchdown-saving tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the regular season, Butker is 18-24 on field goals and 38-41 on extra points. His six missed field goals are the most in his NFL career.

