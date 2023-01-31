Former Georgia Tech Guard Jose Alvarado To Play In NBA Rising Stars Game

Former Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado is going to be playing in this year’s NBA Rising Stars game.

Alvardo has been one of the best stories in the NBA since the undrafted point guard emerged onto the scene for the New Orleans Pelicans and this is another great achievement for Alvarado.

Here is a brief summary from NBA.com on how the Rising Stars game works:

“The 21 NBA players, selected by NBA Assistant coaches, will be drafted onto three seven-player teams. The seven NBA G League players, selected by the NBA league office, will comprise the fourth team.

To select the 21 NBA player participants, each NBA team submitted a rookie ballot and sophomore ballot featuring four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players of any position, in order of preference. Coaches were not allowed to vote for any player on their team.

Points were awarded based on where a player was ranked on each ballot, and the players with the highest total points made the cut.”

Former Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado will be playing in this year’s rising stars game Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

All three games in the Jordan Rising Stars will be played on Friday, Feb. 17 from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City beginning at 9 pm ET.

Alvarado is one of the most important players off the bench for the Pelicans and he is having a solid season. He is averaging 9.5 PPG off the bench to go along with 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds and one steal per game. His three-point shooting percentage is at 34% and he is playing 22 minutes per game.

