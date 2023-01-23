Former Georgia Tech Corner Zamari Walton Transfers to Ole Miss

Shortly after entering the transfer portal, former Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton found his new school for the 2023 season. He has one year left of eligibility.

Walton is transferring to Ole Miss for his final season of Eligibility and the interesting part to this is that Georgia Tech does travel to Oxford on September 16th to face the Rebels.

Walton initially announced that he was returning for his final season on The Flats, but a few weeks later, announced that he intended to enter the transfer portal.

