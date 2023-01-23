Former Georgia Tech Corner Zamari Walton Transfers to Ole Miss
Shortly after entering the transfer portal, former Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton found his new school for the 2023 season. He has one year left of eligibility.
Walton is transferring to Ole Miss for his final season of Eligibility and the interesting part to this is that Georgia Tech does travel to Oxford on September 16th to face the Rebels.
Walton initially announced that he was returning for his final season on The Flats, but a few weeks later, announced that he intended to enter the transfer portal.
This is the second straight season that a Georgia Tech player has transferred to Ole Miss. Edge rusher Jared Ivey transferred to the Rebels last season and was an impact player.
Walton made a big improvement last season and it looked like the Yellow Jackets were going to have one of the ACC’s top secondaries with Walton, Myles Sims, LaMiles Brooks, Clayton Powell-Lee, and KJ Wallace next season.
Georgia Tech still has the Talent to have a good secondary (and I think they will), but Walton is not going to be a part of it.
Walton was arguably the top cornerback at Georgia Tech last season and finished with 36 tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Walton was the third-highest-graded player on the Yellow Jackets’ defense and finished with a 75.5 grade, with a 72.6 grade in coverage.
With him gone, there are going to have to be some players to step up in his absence.
Best of luck to Zamari next season!
