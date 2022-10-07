Former Georgia Bulldog is NFL’s highest graded player after 4 weeks

Former Georgia Bulldogs Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is the NFL’s highest graded player, per Pro Football Focus, through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

The New York Giants selected Thomas with the fourth pick of the 2020 NFL draft. Thomas, like most rookies in the NFL, had some growing pains in his first year with the Giants. Thomas started 15 games as a rookie and improved significantly throughout his rookie campaign.

In 2021, Thomas started all 13 games where he was healthy enough to play. He’s played 100% of New York’s Offensive snaps to start the 2022 NFL season.

According to PFF, Thomas has a grade of 92.1. Thomas’ grade is the highest in the NFL through Week 4. The former Georgia standout has anchored the left side of New York’s Offensive line. The Giants are off to a 3-1 start and have improved significantly this year under first-year head Coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 in a London game.

Some folks questioned selected Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 pick of the 2020 NFL draft, however, Thomas is proving the doubters wrong with his consistent performances.