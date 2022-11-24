Former Gator Hoopers Continue to Thrive in the NBA – ESPN 98.1 FM

Florida’s History of Stars

The Florida Gators have produced several star athletes in the professional sports world. This remains true in today’s NBA. Some of their most impressive NBA players include five-time All-star Al Horford, three-time All-star Bradley Beal, three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem, and Mavericks starting power forward Dorian Finney-Smith.

Some other notable players who played for UF include Joakim Noah, Mike Miller and Jason Williams. These highly accomplished ball players have not only succeeded in the NBA but have made their mark on the game in ways most players haven’t. Fortunately for UF, their track record of great NBA players will likely continue due to these promising young players.

Tre Mann

Tre Mann was drafted in 2021 by the Oklahoma City Thunder. In his Rookie season, he averaged 10.4 points, 1.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game through 60 games played. This season, Mann is averaging similar numbers, putting up 10.5 points a game to go along with 2.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds through his first 14 games played. Although Mann hasn’t made a significant statistical difference from year one to year two yet, it is clear that Mann is making a positive impact on the game.

Andrew Nembhardt

Although Nembhard transferred to Gonzaga mid-way through his college career, he played at Florida for a full two seasons. He is a Rookie who was drafted in the second round of this year’s draft. He currently averages 6.7 points for the Indiana Pacers. Additionally, he is averaging 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.

Although these numbers might not seem flashy to the average fan, his recent improvement on the court is worth noting. During October, Nembhard tallied about 15 minutes per game while averaging 5.4 points with a 38% field goal percentage. His numbers have shot up so far this month, averaging eight points on 50% shooting. He also has been getting about 23 minutes per game during November, eight more than last month.

Although these former Gators have many more improvements to make, their recent success is a step in the right direction.