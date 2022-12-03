Former Florida State wide receiver declares for NFL Draft

Florida State’s roster has undergone a ton of changes over the last few years under Coach Mike Norvell and his staff. The regime has utilized the transfer portal, high school, and junior college ranks to acquire players that fit the culture and system that the Seminoles are building in Tallahassee. With that being said, some of the players to depart from the program have gone on to thrive in different situations.

Former FSU wide receiver and current Indiana star, DJ Matthews, has spent the last two years with the Hoosiers. Following the conclusion of his sixth season at the Collegiate level, he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday,

