Former Florida State standout, two-time Super Bowl Champion Hired as Assistant Coach at HBCU

The coaching Carousel is heating up again with only the National Championship game separating college football from a long and unforgiving offseason.

Florida State is in the market for at least one Assistant Coach in 2023 after former defensive backs Coach Marcus Woodson was hired by Arkansas earlier in the week.

Outside of the Seminoles’ search for a replacement, plenty of other moves are going down across the country. On Friday afternoon, former Florida State safety Dedrick Dodge announced that he had accepted an Assistant position at Grambling State as safeties coach.

