Former Florida State defensive tackle declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Florida State’s roster looks a lot different than the one that head Coach Mike Norvell and his staff took over three years ago. The Seminoles have utilized all of their avenues from the transfer portal, high school, and junior college ranks to acquire players that fit the culture and system that Coach Norvell is trying to build in Tallahassee. That has led to a plethora of departures from the program and some of the players that left have gone on to find success at their new homes.

READ MORE: Reserve Offensive tackle enters Portal after three years at Florida State

Former Florida State defensive tackle and current North Carolina State star, Cory Durden, has spent the last two years with the Wolfpack. Following his sixth season at the Collegiate level, Durden declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday evening with a statement on social media.

“First and most importantly I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for blessing me to get here today. I want to thank my mom for pouring so much into me all these years, and never giving up. I know we’ve had our ups and downs but you stayed by my side no matter what. I love you so much. Next I want to thank my family for just being that support system for me and keeping me going when times got rough. You guys have always Trusted my decisions and respected them when it came to ball and that means a lot.

To Briana I love you and I am grateful for you believing in the process. I know it hasn’t been easy, from every tough to every big win you were there. Always a shoulder to lean on. To the guys, I love ya’ll boys dog. I came back to NC State another year solely based on the reason that I wasn’t ready for my time to be up with you guys. We built something special Everyday piece by piece. We bled the same blood and sweated the same sweat. That’s a bond you can’t fake. It’s always dumb love forever.

To my coaches I’m grateful for you guys beyond belief. Especially Coach Wiles. Coach Doeren you took a chance on me and turned me into an All-American, and for that I’m grateful. Coach Odell it’s all love man you helped turn me into a man. Special shout-out to Joe Sorce, I love you man and I’m thankful for you. You’ve helped me keep myself healthy, and build more confidence in my body. No matter how many times I was grumpy for a 6 am treatment.

Last but not least, I want to thank my two beautiful babies. For motivating Daddy everyday. I wanna be the best version of myself for you guys.

Scroll to Continue

With that said, I am Entering the 2023 NFL Draft. I’m battle tested and I’m ready.”

Durden was a member of a 2017 recruiting class at Florida State that included Cam Akers, Marvin Wilson, Joshua Kaindoh, Khalan Laborn, and Stanford Samuels III, among others. He redshirted during his true freshman season before playing in 32 games, with 16 starts, from 2018-20. Durden recorded 68 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and 3 pass deflections during his time in Tallahassee.

The Florida native left Florida State after opting out due to COVID-19 prior to the conclusion of the regular season. He committed to North Carolina State less than two weeks later. Durden totaled 54 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a pass deflection with the Wolfpack. They also finished 2-0 against his former team.

Durden was named a first-team All-ACC performer in 2021 and a third-team selection this year. It remains to be seen if he’ll work his way into the draft in April in the later rounds.

READ MORE: FSU star linebacker announces return for 2023 season

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the Bowl season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook