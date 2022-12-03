Former Florida State defensive back declares for NFL Draft

It’s decision time across the Nation as college football players elect whether to stay at their current school, enter the transfer portal, or declare for the NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost multiple Scholarship players since the regular season ended; true freshman defensive back Sam McCall, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Shambre Jackson, and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson.

