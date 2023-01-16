Former Florida Gators OLB David Reese Transfers to California

Photo: David Reese; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida edge rusher David Reese announced his transfer to California on Sunday evening.

A rising sixth-year redshirt senior, Reese possesses two seasons of college Eligibility to utilize with the Bears after redshirting his freshman season and being sidelined for the entirety of the following campaign due to an injury.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button