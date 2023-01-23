Former Florida Gators OL Ethan White Transferring to USC

Former Florida Offensive lineman Ethan White announced his transfer to Southern California on Monday.

White, a product of Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian, signed with the Gators in the class of 2019 as a developmental offensive lineman, weighing nearly 400 pounds upon arrival. He managed to shed over 50 pounds before the end of his freshman campaign, in which he appeared in six games and paved a path to a future starting role.

