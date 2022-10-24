Former Florida Gators in the NBA

As the NBA regular season has kicked off with the first few matchups out of the way for most teams, Hail Florida Hail looks to highlight the former Gators Balling out on NBA teams.

With just 6 active players in the NBA, the Florida Gators may not have the largest influence on NBA hoops, but they earned their roster spots and made Gainesville proud.

So who are these former Gators and where are they now in the best basketball league in the world?

Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder

This 2020-21 All-SEC First Team guard played two seasons with the Gators and was a force at the point guard position. In his final season, Mann averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on a 54% eFG%.

Selected 18th overall by OKC, Mann had a modest rookie season off the bench. They averaged 10 points per game shooting 39% from the field. As the shift to the NBA is not easy, his shooting took a dive and fell below 48% eFG%.

As he moves into his sophomore season, Mann will be getting more reps alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey to learn how to adjust to the NBA game. Hopefully, he becomes more comfortable shooting and helps the Thunder make their push for the play-in.

Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem was a four-year player at Florida and earned himself three All-SEC First Team honors and an NCAA All-Tournament award. Averaging 13 points, 6 rebounds, and an assist on 58% eFG%, Haslem was an excellent player and leader for the Gainesville program and was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

After going undrafted and spending a year in France, Haslem signed with the Miami Heat in 2003 and has spent the last 19 years with the organization. In those 19 years, he has accomplished an All-Rookie team and three NBA championships, the only active Florida alumni to do so.

Haslem has not played over 20 games since 2015-16 taking on a player-coach role and spending his time working with the coaching staff to develop talent and learn the ropes of coaching. It is a very real possibility to see Haslem take on his own franchise one day at the helm of the coaching staff one day.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard began his college career with Florida but transferred to Gonzaga to end it. In his two seasons with Florida, was an SEC All-Freshman averaging 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists shooting with a 49% eFG%.

Nembhard was selected 31st in the 2022 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers and is currently working through his rookie season.

As he works on translating his game to the NBA level, hopefully Nembhard can bring his excellent playmaking with him and learn from the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield on how to be great NBA guards.

Al Horford, Boston Celtics

Al Horford is an All-time great for the Florida Basketball program. In three seasons Al Horford started nearly every game and earned SEC tournament MVP, an All-SEC honor, an NCAA All-Tournament honor, and two NCAA championships.

Al was selected 3rd overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2007 and has spent the last 15 years playing for the Celtics, Hawks, 76ers, and Thunder. As he carved himself out in the NBA as a premier shooting big, Horford earned himself an All-Rookie team, an All-Defensive Team, an All-NBA team, and five All-star appearances.

Coming into his 16th season, the last remaining member of the Florida Championship teams is looking to run back a Finals appearance with the Celtics and earn himself an NBA championship.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal was a one-and-done player at Florida who earned an All-SEC Freshman team, All-SEC team, and an All-SEC tournament in a Lone Gainesville campaign. In this season Beal averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists while maintaining a 53% eFG%.

Beal was selected 3rd overall by the Wizards in 2012 and he has spent his entire career in the city of Washington, Adamant about his loyalty. His 10-year career has been full of excitement with an All-Rookie appearance, an All-NBA team, and three All-star appearances. Beal is also the franchise leader in three-pointers made and is poised to surpass Elvin Hayes for all-time scoring in the next few seasons.

Beal is likely the most talented individual former Gator in the NBA today. Despite his lack of team success (4 winning seasons), Beal is a proven scoring threat and if built with the correct pieces, he could lead a team on a deep playoff run. Hopefully, as Beal’s career progresses the Wizards’ moves bring him the team he needs for his loyalty to pay off.

Keep up with Florida basketball at Hail Florida Hail.