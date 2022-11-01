Former Florida Gators Edge Rusher Brenton Cox Jr. Declares for NFL Draft

Photo: Brenton Cox Jr.; Credit: Zach Goodall

Just hours after Gators head Coach Billy Napier confirmed Brenton Cox Jr.‘s dismissal from the Florida football program, the former Gators edge rusher announced his next step by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday evening.

As speculation swirls regarding the reason(s) behind Cox’s Unexpected departure — a matter that Napier said he will keep in-house during his Monday media availability — Cox shed some light from his point of view regarding the decision.

