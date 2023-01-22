Former Florida Gators DL Lamar Goods Transfers to Manitoba

Former Florida defensive lineman Lamar Goods officially joined the University of Manitoba Bisons on Tuesday, taking his talents back to his native country of Canada to finish his college career.

Goods left the Gators during 2022 spring practice and entered the transfer portal at that time. He committed to the University of Northern Colorado in June, but it is unclear if he ever joined the program.

“All credit to defensive line Coach Shaq Armstrong on this one,” Bisons’ head Coach Brian Dobie said in a release, acknowledging that Goods and Armstrong are cousins. “He had a great relationship with Lamar for years. It’s almost like Lamar is coming home. His body and the way he can push the pocket is outstanding. Against the run, he is perfectly suited for defensive coordinator Stan Pierre’s defense [sic].”

A member of Florida’s 2020 signing class, Goods is a former four-star defensive tackle prospect out of St. Thomas More (Conn.), originally hailing from Fort McMurray, Canada. He made two appearances in his Gators career, both in 2021 against Samford and UCF, and posted one tackle across those games.

Goods is the 22nd former Florida player to transfer this offseason, following running backs Nay’Quan Wright (USF) and Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), wide receivers Trent Whittemore (UCF) and Daejon Reynolds (Pittsburgh), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), Offensive linemen Michael Tarquin (USC), Yousef Murgharbil (Colorado) and Joshua Brown (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF), Chief Borders (Nebraska) and David Reese (Cal), inside linebacker Diwun Black (Temple), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), McMillon (Pittsburgh), Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple), Tre’Vez Johnson (Missouri) and Jordan Young (Cincinnati) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

