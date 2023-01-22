Former Florida Gators DL Lamar Goods Transfers to Manitoba

Former Florida defensive lineman Lamar Goods officially joined the University of Manitoba Bisons on Tuesday, taking his talents back to his native country of Canada to finish his college career.

Goods left the Gators during 2022 spring practice and entered the transfer portal at that time. He committed to the University of Northern Colorado in June, but it is unclear if he ever joined the program.

“All credit to defensive line Coach Shaq Armstrong on this one,” Bisons’ head Coach Brian Dobie said in a release, acknowledging that Goods and Armstrong are cousins. “He had a great relationship with Lamar for years. It’s almost like Lamar is coming home. His body and the way he can push the pocket is outstanding. Against the run, he is perfectly suited for defensive coordinator Stan Pierre’s defense [sic].”

