Former five-star DL Tunmise Adeleye signs with Michigan State football from transfer Portal

It’s an eventful National Signing DayMichigan State football has Landed their top target in the transfer Portal in former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye.

A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Adeleye was ranked No. 39 overall in the country and was the second-highest ranked prospect in what was a Top 10 class for the Aggies during that cycle.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button