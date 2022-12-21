Former five-star DL Tunmise Adeleye signs with Michigan State football from transfer Portal

It’s an eventful National Signing DayMichigan State football has Landed their top target in the transfer Portal in former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye.

A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Adeleye was ranked No. 39 overall in the country and was the second-highest ranked prospect in what was a Top 10 class for the Aggies during that cycle.

Adeleye entered the transfer portal this offseason after redshirting in 2021 and being used sparingly by the Aggies a season ago. He was the No. 16 overall player in the transfer Portal and the No. 1 defensive lineman, according to 247Sports’ rankings.

Michigan State Hosted Adeleye over the weekend of Dec. 9 and made a strong impression on the former Top 50 recruit. Pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan, who worked individually with Adeleye while the lineman was still in high school, led the charge for the Spartans during this recruitment.

Adeleye would later visit Miami and Cal following his trip to East Lansing, with the Hurricanes posing the biggest threat to the Spartans. Yet, with Jordan anchoring MSU’s efforts, it was Michigan State who ultimately landed one of the biggest fish the transfer portal had to offer this offseason.

Scroll to Continue

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Adeleye has rare athleticism that will make him a Menace for opposing Offensive lineman in the Big Ten. While he’ll primarily play defensive tackle for the Spartans, Adeleye has enough burst and get-off to be used on the edges as well.

Michigan State has placed a point of emphasis on strengthening their line of scrimmage on both sides of the football during this recruiting cycle. Out of the transfer portal, the Spartans have landed Adeleye, former Liberty defensive lineman Dre Butler and former Florida State defensive lineman Jarrett Jackson.

MSU also signed four-star edge rusher Bai Jobe and four-star defensive linemen Andrew Depaepe and Jalen Thompson from the high school ranks in their 2023 recruiting class.

On offense, the Spartans added a junior college transfer O-lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, the No. 8 overall JUCO prospect in the country. While listed as an interior Offensive lineman, Blackstock will compete for one of the starting Offensive tackles positions for Michigan State. Additionally, MSU signed four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil — the program’s highest-rated offensive lineman prospect since 2010 — as well as four-star IOL Cole Dellinger.

Football games are won at the line of scrimmage, and the pieces that Michigan State added today to their defensive and offensive line position groups are ample cause for optimism as the Spartans continue through the 2023 offseason.