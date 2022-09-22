Former Duke basketball teammates reuniting in Milwaukee, for now

On Wednesday morning, the official site of the Milwaukee Bucks added Marques Bolden to the team’s roster after the franchise inked the former three-year Duke basketball big man to what is presumably an Exhibit 10 contract.

That Bucks roster is now 19 deep Entering training camp but must reduce to 15 for opening night in four weeks. It includes two Blue Devils; the other is former four-year Duke basketball Treasure Grayson Allen, a teammate of Bolden in Durham for two seasons (2016-17, 2017-18) and now in his second year in Milwaukee.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button