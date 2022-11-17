Former Duke basketball star in midst of terrible stretch for Knicks

Despite the frigid shooting by Duke basketball product RJ Barrett across the past three games, the New York Knicks (8-7) have posted two straight wins on the road against top-four teams in the Western Conference standings. They beat the Denver Nuggets, 106-103, on Wednesday after defeating the Utah Jazz, 118-111, the previous night.

Again, though, Barrett has been as Relentless as he often was a Duke Blue Devil in trying to shake off his shooting woes.

Between the past three outings, the 22-year-old, who went No. 3 overall at the 2019 NBA Draft after his one-and-done Duke basketball campaign, has shot a combined 0-for-16 from downtown. That has dropped his season 3-point percentage to 28.6, marking a career-low for the time being.

