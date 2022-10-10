Former Duke basketball star gets another chance in the NBA

Matthew Hurt has never played in an NBA game. And chances are the former two-year Duke basketball Talent won’t be on a roster when the 2022-23 regular season gets underway next week.

But Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound stretch-four who went undrafted in 2021 despite earning All-ACC First Team honors in his final year with the Blue Devils, has signed a contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, the franchise reported in a press release on Monday.

The Grizzlies also signed Sean McDermott after waiving Jacob Gilyard and Justin Bean. According to Hoops Rumors’ Luke Adams, the additions of Hurt and McDermott are likely via Exhibit 10 deals, meaning they are probably there merely to fill out the 20-man preseason roster for Memphis’ two remaining preseason games.

