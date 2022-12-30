Former Duke basketball player sinks 85-foot prayer during game

Duke basketball alum Javin DeLaurier has played only a few games for Hapoel Holon in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, averaging 6.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per outing. But it’s safe to say the 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward has already made a splash with his new team.

All it took to do that was an incredible heaven.

With 1.5 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Hapoel Holon’s eventual 83-81 road win over Hapoel Haifa in the Romema Arena this week, DeLaurier grabbed a defensive rebound. Then the 24-year-old immediately launched the ball about 85 feet, banking in the 3-point prayer at the buzzer to pull his squad within one point at 64-63.

