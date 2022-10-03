Former Duke basketball player Jack White sets Nuggets record

At 9:00 pm ET Monday, Duke basketball alum and first-year Denver Nuggets two-way talent Jack White will likely make his NBA preseason debut in a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After all, the 25-year-old Australian’s lights-out shooting in training camp should be impossible to ignore.

According to a tweet from Nuggets Insider Vic Lombardi last week, White put together a franchise shooting-drill record with 83 makes in 100 attempts around the 3-point arc. That’s highly impressive for anyone, but it’s particularly noteworthy for a player who once missed 28 straight threes for the Blue Devils as a junior.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button