Former Duke basketball guards Duel from downtown

On Sunday night, New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett scored 30 points, marking the former Duke basketball one-and-done’s fifth outing this season with 30 or more points and second in the past four games. But another one-and-done guard out of Duke, Gary Trent Jr., scored 24 in helping the Toronto Raptors to a 125-116 home win.

Five minutes into the fourth quarter, Barrett knocked down a 26-footer to pull the Knicks within seven at 101-94. However, Trent responded with a 27-foot splash 16 seconds later, and the Raptors’ lead then never dwindled to less than seven the rest of the way.

