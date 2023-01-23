Former Duke basketball guards Duel from downtown

On Sunday night, New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett scored 30 points, marking the former Duke basketball one-and-done’s fifth outing this season with 30 or more points and second in the past four games. But another one-and-done guard out of Duke, Gary Trent Jr., scored 24 in helping the Toronto Raptors to a 125-116 home win.

Five minutes into the fourth quarter, Barrett knocked down a 26-footer to pull the Knicks within seven at 101-94. However, Trent responded with a 27-foot splash 16 seconds later, and the Raptors’ lead then never dwindled to less than seven the rest of the way.

Trent finished 9-for-17 from the field and 6-for-10 beyond the arc, adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in his 35 minutes on the floor. His plus/minus of +12 was the highest among all the starters in the game.

Meanwhile, Barrett shot 10-for-18 overall, 4-for-8 from deep, and 6-for-9 from the charity stripe. He also tallied seven boards and five dimes in his game-high 41 minutes of action.

Both Duke basketball talents are now averaging career-highs in the scoring department.

The 22-year-old RJ Barrett, who went No. 3 overall at the 2019 NBA Draft, is sitting at 20.3 points per game for the New York Knicks (25-23). And the 24-year-old Gary Trent Jr., a former early second-rounder, is averaging 18.7 points in his fifth season as a pro and third year with the Toronto Raptors (21-27).

