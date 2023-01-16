Former Duke basketball guard shows off hops for Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) have lost five straight and are approaching the bottom of the Western Conference standings. But at least their full-time starting point guard, Duke basketball alum Tre Jones, appears in peak form.

On Sunday night, Jones finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and only one turnover across his 35 minutes of action in the Spurs’ 132-119 home loss to the Sacramento Kings (24-18). It was the 23-year-old’s seventh straight outing reaching double figures in the points column and his sixth straight scoring 16 or more.

