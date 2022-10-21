Former Duke basketball guard hits big-time three against Lakers

Thanks partly to a timely shot from former two-year Duke basketball Sharpshooter and current third-year Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-2 while their in-town rivals sit at 1-0.

Just as the Lakers had climbed back from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter and were threatening to take the lead with under six minutes to play in the Clippers’ eventual 103-97 win, the 26-year-old Kennard stepped up with a catch-and-shoot fastbreak swish from deep.

