Former Duke basketball forward AJ Griffin makes a splash in NBA debut

The rosters for Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and the visiting Charlotte Hornets included a combined four Duke basketball talents: second-year NBA player Jalen Johnson and rookie AJ ​​Griffin for the Hawks, plus 10th-year veteran Mason Plumlee and rookie Mark Williams for the Hornets.

All four of those Blue Devils played in the game, a 126-109 Hornets win, and all four scored, although only 21 points between them, with none finishing in double digits.

But Griffin, a 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done who led the Blue Devils with his 44.7 shooting percentage from three, scored eight points in only six minutes of action — all in the fourth quarter — while shooting 3-for-4 from the field and 2-for-3 from downtown.

