Former Duke basketball Captain disrupts Ja Morant in first NBA start

Seven of the 16 Duke basketball products who saw playing time in the NBA on Wednesday scored at least 20 points, led by clear MVP candidate Jayson Tatum’s season-high 49 (his third 40-point performance through his 21 outings for the league-leading Boston Celtics). The night’s 16 NBA Blue Devils totaled 283 points.

But perhaps the No. 1 feel-good story of the night among former Blue Devils was a single-digit scorer in Wendell Moore Jr., who went No. 26 at the 2022 NBA Draft after his three seasons at Duke. He earned the first start of his pro career for the Minnesota Timberwolves, helping them to a 109-101 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

