Former Detroit Catholic Central basketball star Picks San Diego

Finally, it’s over.

And that’s a great thing for the Detroit King boys basketball team because it has lofty expectations, like competing for a Division 1 state championship and continuing its reign as one of the top programs in Michigan.

Chas Lewless verbally committed to San Diego during a special ceremony Thursday afternoon at the high school.

The 6-foot-2 junior spent the past two years starting at point guard for Detroit Catholic Central. However, they transferred to King during the off-season to play closer to home.

Recruiting can often be a tiresome game. And while Lewless couldn’t officially receive committable offers from colleges until earlier this year, he’s just happy the entire process is over.

He’s got his future home locked in. He’s headed to California. He’s going to be a Torero. He could’ve stayed on the recruiting trail for a few more months and made his decision next summer. But that’s not him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button