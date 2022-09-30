Former Dallas Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson in NBA Free Agency: ‘Kind of Awful’

After playing an integral role in the Dallas Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference Finals, Jalen Brunson faced what many would consider a tough decision in free agency.

Leaving a team that was close to reaching the NBA Finals is never an easy one, especially when it’s the only team they’ve played for since being drafted. For Brunson, the appeal of the Knicks was simply too great to pass up.

Staying with the Mavericks would offer a co-star role alongside Luka Doncic, but he wouldn’t be the floor general. The Knicks offer a chance to be the primary ball handler for a team in the nation’s largest media market. Most importantly, the team hired his father, Rick, for an Assistant Coach role.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button