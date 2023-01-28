Former CV football star dies in Colorado skiing accident: reports

A former Cumberland Valley football star who was working with student-athletes in Colorado died in a skiing accident Thursday, according to news reports.

Tyler James Updegraff, 27, who had been living in Silverthorne, CO, died in a crash at the Makaha Terrain Park at Snowmass Ski Area, the Aspen Times reported.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office told The Denver Gazette that Updegraff’s cause of death is under medical review, but that his death was declared accidental.

The Times reported Updegraff was wearing a helmet and skiing with others at the time of the crash, which happened in the Landing zone of the Park’s first jump, according to a statement from the Aspen Skiing Company.

Updegraff is listed as the Mountain Mentors Coordinator with Summit County. After starring on the Cumberland Valley High School football team, he went to play at Drake University where he graduated with a degree in business administration in 2018.

Summit School District, a school district Updegraff worked with, shared a statement from the superintendent calling Updegraff “an important part of Summit High School Football.”

Updegraff was a strength and conditioning coach for many of the team’s student-athletes, and led the “Healthy Choices” class at Summit Middle School, according to the statement.

One man who previously coached alongside Updegraff, Collin Williams, called him one of the “truly good people” he had known in a post on LinkedIn.

“He was dedicating his life to making an impact with kids and I can tell you, in the short time I witnessed it, no one made a bigger impact. I never saw him without a smile,” Williams said. “They treated my son like he was his own. He was impactful enough that my little man asked if he could say a prayer for Tyler last night. He’s six years old.”

In his time at CV, Updegraff was a versatile player on offense and defense, who racked up nearly 3,800 all-purpose yards throughout his career.

As a senior, he ran for 1,565 all-purpose yards as a running back and rushed for 14 touchdowns. As a cornerback, he recorded 34 tackles and three interceptions.

