Former Curtis HS grid star Vernon Turner’s ‘improbable journey’ to the NFL is still one that turns heads

Vernon Turner’s life story reads like the plot of an underdog movie, so it’s no surprise that the former Curtis HS star’s “improbable journey” to the National Football League is slated for a Featured segment on television later this month.

Turner, who overcame numerous hardships and a tumultuous upbringing and even wrote a book about it last decade, announced the date of his upcoming NFL Films spot on his Twitter account. “Vernon Turner’s Improbable Journey to the NFL” will air on Fox Sports 1 at 10:30 pm EST on Sept. 21.

Turner, an undersized HS quarterback at Curtis who went on to play for six seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver and kick returner, grew up on Staten Island’s North Shore. He was conceived after his mother was violently gang-raped and he watched her struggle with opioids throughout his childhood before she succumbed to addiction while he was just a teenager.

The oldest of five children, he helped raise his four siblings. Turner, who is Black and was born in Bed-Stuy, relocated with his white Stepfather to a predominantly white neighborhood (Sunnyside), another spat with adversity that he would grow to conquer and ultimately appreciate.

Now, a successful father of three residing in Houston, Texas, Turner is looking forward to sharing his story.

Vernon Turner, above, with the ball, was not only a two-time Advance All Star quarterback for the Warriors, but made it to the NFL in the 1990s. (Staten Island Advance)

“I’m just getting another opportunity to pay this thing forward,” he said.

“It was an overwhelming process,” Turner told the Advance. “NFL trucks, camera crews everywhere, family members, former coaches and teammates being interviewed…it’s the kind of attention I can do without!”

Among the interviewees, legendary Curtis HS football Coach Fred Olivieri will also appear on the segment. Olivieri notably mentored Turner and guided him even beyond his HS days.

“It wouldn’t be a feature without him,” noted Turner. “I must admit…the NFL Films team were absolutely incredible!”

Vernon Turner alongside former Curtis HS Coach Fred Olivieri. The pair developed a lifelong bond.

“Because it’s a Wednesday night airing, I won’t be able to head back home to NY to be with my siblings, but my kids will be Flying here to Houston (to watch) the segment,” he added.

During an interview with the Advance in 2019, Turner referred to his journey as being both “amazing” and “head-scratching”.

“All these changes I had to make and still I made it through,” he said.

Turner was named an Advance All Star in 1984 and ’85, and took home Fugazzi and Fabbri honors as the Island’s top player during his senior year. After rewriting the record book at Curtis — tossing for a then-record 3,654 career passing yards — he went on to play running back at Carson-Newman College in Tennessee.

After winning three NAIA Championships in college, the 5-foot-8, 180-pounder made a name for himself as an NFL special teamer. Turner went on to amass more than 3,000 kick/punt return yards over the course of his six-year NFL career, and reached Super Bowl XXV with the Bills in 1990.

Today, he works as a motivational speaker — traveling to visit schools and athletic programs to share his tale of perseverance.