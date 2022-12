Former Cougar Intercepts Foles’ Pass on Monday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougar corner Michael Davis stepped into the spotlight, picking off a first quarter Nick Foles pass for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Indianapolis Colts Hosted the San Diego Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, December 26.

Davis had 40 tackles coming into the game against the Colts. This was his first interception of 2022.

RELATED: Local NFL Players Celebrate Holiday Season With Big Plays During Week 16

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 6:20 pm (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

The former BYU player and Graduate Assistant led the Chiefs to a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 11 am (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (5-10)

The former BYU running back ran the ball 18 times for 74 yards in Atlanta’s 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24. Allgeier also had four receptions for 43 yards.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 11 am (MDT) on FOX

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (6-9)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Panthers beat the Detroit Lions, 37-23, on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 11 am (MDT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – Detroit Lions (7-8)

The former BYU running back ran the ball seven times for 11 yards in Detroit’s 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24. Williams also had two receptions for three yards.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 11 am (MDT) on FOX

Khyiris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

The former BYU defensive lineman had one tackle, 0.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and a quarterback hit in Minnesota’s 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 2:25 pm (MDT) on CBS

Taysom Hill – Tight End – New Orleans Saints (6-9)

The former BYU quarterback had nine carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 17-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 11 am (MDT) on FOX

Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (6-9)

The former BYU defensive back had seven total tackles, two solo tackles, one interception, and a pass breakup in New Orleans’ 17-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 11 am (MDT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (7-8)

The former BYU quarterback was 9/18 passing for 92 yards and an interception in New York’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, December 22. Wilson also ran the ball once for one yard.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 2:05 pm (MDT) on FOX

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

The former BYU linebacker had 13 total tackles and eight solo tackles in San Francisco’s 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 2:05 pm (MDT) on FOX

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

The former BYU wide receiver returned three kickoffs for a total of 54 yards and one punt for four yards in Washington’s 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 at 11 am (MDT) on FOX

Follow @bpreece24