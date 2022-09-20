Former Colorado Women’s basketball great Mya Hollingshed joining Puerto Rico for World Cup – BuffZone

Mya Hollingshed suffered professional disappointment not long after leaving Colorado. But she soon will enjoy an opportunity to compete on a big-time stage.

One of the all-time greats from the Colorado Women’s basketball program, Hollingshed will represent Puerto Rico in the 2022 FIBA ​​Women’s World Cup, which begins Wednesday and runs through Oct. 1 in Australia.

Hollingshed is one of 12 players on the Puerto Rican roster and will open play against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday (6:20 pm MT, ESPN+). The Puerto Rico Basketball Federation received approval to naturalize Hollingshed, a native of Houston, Texas, in July.

