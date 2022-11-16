Former Clemson WR reportedly claimed by new NFL team

After being cut by an NFL team on Tuesday, a former Clemson wide receiver has reportedly been claimed by another NFL team just a day later.

The Houston Texans have claimed Amari Rodgers, according to reports.

Rodgers was released by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

Green Bay traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rodgers had eight receptions for 95 yards, one rush for 11 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards over 26 games across the 2021-22 seasons. They fumbled seven times, including five this year and one of those on a punt return in the Packers’ most recent game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Knoxville, Tenn., native concluded his Clemson career (2017-20) with 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns over 55 career games (37 starts). He was also credited with 68 career punt returns for 529 yards (7.8 avg.) including a punt return touchdown.

– Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

