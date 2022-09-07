Former Cincinnati men’s basketball Coach joins Dayton men’s coaching staff – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

DAYTON — University of Dayton men’s basketball head Coach Anthony Grant has announced the addition of former Division I head Coach John Brannen to the UD coaching staff, according to a news release.

Brennan, who has 21 years of college coaching experience, will fill the new role of Program Analyst and Senior Special Assistant. He will oversee the Flyer program’s efforts in analytics, scouting, self-scouting, and video analysis.

“John brings an extensive amount of experience and success as a former head coach and leader into this role,” said Coach Grant. “Having coached John during his Collegiate playing days, and working with him for nine years on previous coaching staffs, I’m excited about the opportunity to partner with him again.

Brannen, 48, played his college basketball at Morehead State before finishing at Marshall in 1997 when Grant was on Billy Donovan’s staff there.

As a senior, Brannen led the Southern Conference in scoring and was a Rhodes Scholar finalist.

“I believe his passion, knowledge, and skill set will be great assets to our players, staff, and program,” Grant said. “We’re excited to welcome John and his family to the Flyer family.”

Brannen also served as an Assistant on Coach’s Grant staff at VCU from 2006 to 2009 and then at Alabama form 2009 to 2015. Brannen was the Crimson Tide’s Associate Head Coach during his last two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Brannen served as head coach at Northern Kentucky for four seasons from 2015-2019 and two seasons at Cincinnati from 2019-2021.

Dayton returns all five starters from a team that went 24-11 last season and tied for second in the Atlantic 10 with a 14-4 record.

