Former Chelsea player finally starts game of football after four years of hurt » Chelsea News

All a professional footballer wants to do is to play football. So when your career is hugely stunted by continued injuries, it creates a lot of hurt.

Chelsea fans have been watching closely the career of Charly Musonda since he arrived at the club as a wonderkid in 2012.

But he’s been met with disappointment after disappointment as he failed to nail down a regular starting spot at the club, and continued to struggle with injuries.

He was basically told by doctors that he wouldn’t be able to play football again. But here he is right now, defying all the odds.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Musonda started his first professional game for four years, since being told that bad news by the Docs.

He has age on his side still only being 26, and now playing for Levante, this is the official re-start of his career, and Chelsea fans will be really pleased to see this.

He played left wing for a little over an hour as Levante beat Getafe in the third round of the Copa del Rey, 3-2.

Charly Musonda’s Instagram story tonight. He completed 68 minutes for Levante on his first professional start in 4 years 🙌🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/79gtfQVTcv — From The Shed End (@FromTheShedEnd) January 4, 2023