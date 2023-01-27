Former Charlestonian now National Endowment for the Arts fellow, voice for trans Poets | Charleston Scene

The National Endowment of the Arts has named a former Charleston poet and nonprofit organizer as a 2023 creative writing fellow.

Evelyn Berry, who serves on the boards of the Poetry Society of South Carolina and Free Verse Festival, is one of 36 Writers who were selected Nationwide to receive the fellowship, amounting to $25,000.

The money will allow Berry, who also works as a historic preservation educator, to set aside time for writing, research, travel and career development. It will also allow her to buy a “sensible used car,” laptop for writing and video equipment — what she’ll need for an upcoming book tour.

Berry, who is originally from Aiken and now lives in Columbia, came out as transgender in 2021. That has changed the trajectory of her career, she said. It’s also given her a platform and voice for other transgender people in the South.

“Being trans, especially having lived in the small-town South, has radically changed how I approach my work,” said Berry. “I am writing into a deep Southern, queer tradition that’s historically been ignored.”

Part of what Berry plans to do is access Archives and research that will help her better understand the Legacies of queer communities in the state, which is the topic of her current and upcoming literary works.

“Queer stories and Poems have helped reflect myself back to me, have helped me imagine a future in which I was still alive,” said Berry. “Queer stories, especially in South Carolina, are dangerous and necessary.”

Berry said that she’s noticed LGBTQ+ authors facing backlash in the current cultural and political climate, particularly with recent book bans in libraries.

“These queer stories are our stories, born in the Southern soil,” said Berry. “I pray that queer Poets will use their Voices to tell their own stories, to fill everywhere with their stories until our existence, and our resistance, is undeniable. Trans people Belong in the South. We always have. I want to show people that .”

Despite not yet having released a full-length collection or attaining a formal literary education, Berry has led workshops and performed in major venues across the Southeast. She has an investment in and devotion to sustaining the success of local literary communities.

Berry founded former Charleston nonprofit Unspoken Word, a passion project that spearheaded events and workshops for Poets across the Lowcountry, back in 2014. In 2016, PRA Publishing released her debut young adult novel “Heathens and Liars of Lickskillet County.”

Since then, she’s turned her attention to poetry, achieving placements in more than 50 literary journals. In 2020, she won the BOOM Chapbook Prize from Bateau Press to publish a short chapbook called “Buggery.”

“That chapbook felt like a perfect practice run, to learn how to tour, market and sell a Poetry book,” said Berry.

In November, Berry learned that her debut Poetry collection “Grief Slut” had been accepted by Sundress Publications.

“This is an absolute dream of an indie press, and I’m excited to get that first full-length book out into the world next year,” said Berry.

This new Fellowship is not only an Honor but a responsibility, said Berry.

“Publications, awards, fellowships, they’re all fine things to want, but the real Joy of being a poet is sharing a poem that, once written or spoken aloud, no longer belongs to just you but becomes instead an echo ensuring one another : you are not alone,” said Berry. “If I can share a poem that helps a young trans kid make sense of themselves or help them believe that a future exists in which they are not only still alive but happy, then it is worth forgetting everything else.”

“Trans Poems in Trans Spaces,” a public Poetry project led by Columbia’s poet laureate Ed Madden and his intern Bee Boggs, has recently Featured some of Berry’s Poems about gender transition in trans-affirming spaces.

Berry is on draft seven of a second novel called “Paper Mouth” about trans communities in rural South Carolina.

Berry was selected from almost 2,000 applicants for the NEA’s creative writing fellowship.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this group of Poets and provide them with the means to focus on their writing,” said Amy Stolls, the NEA’s director of literary arts. “Their Poetry explodes with originality in form and content, offering powerful reflections on the pain and Joy of our modern times.”

Since 1967, the NEA has awarded more than 3,600 creative writing fellowships, totaling more than $57 million. Many American recipients of the National Book Award, National Book Critics Circle Award, and Pulitzer Prize in Poetry and Fiction were recipients of National Endowment for the Arts Fellowships early in their careers.