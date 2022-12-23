Former Celtic Shaquille O’Neal’s 1994 FIBA ​​World Cup Highlights

Long before he joined the Boston Celtics in search of a ring as a backup big man in the twilight of his Hall of Fame career, NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal represented the United States at the 1994 FIBA ​​World Cup. The svelte and young Shaq dominated international play.

The future Celtics center was a force to be reckoned with in FIBA ​​play that offseason, O’Neal played well enough to add to an already-impressive resume that made him a shoo-in for the FIBA ​​(as opposed to Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame of Springfield, Massachusetts) Hall of Fame that is located in Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to see his Highlights playing for the US National Team in the FIBA ​​World Cup competition in 1994, courtesy of FIBA’s YouTube Channel.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button