Former Cedar Hill Coach Carlos Lynn is named head football Coach at Crowley
Former Cedar Hill Coach Carlos Lynn was named the head football Coach at Crowley late Thursday night.
Lynn Resigned at Cedar Hill in November after a 2-8 season. That came two years after Lynn led Cedar Hill to a 12-2 record and state runner-up finish in Class 6A Division II in a season that started in 2020 and finished in 2021.
Lynn was 44-26 in six seasons as the head coach at Cedar Hill and won eight or more games in four of those seasons. Cedar Hill has still not named a replacement for Lynn, failing to name a successor at a school board meeting Monday at which the original agenda included this — “Administration seeks to fill the position of Head Football Coach with the Superintendent’s recommendation.”
Lynn won a state title as an Offensive and defensive lineman at Wilmer-Hutchins in 1990 under Coach Robert Woods, and Lynn went on to play in college at East Central University in Oklahoma. He won a state title as the defensive coordinator at Cedar Hill in 2006 on a team coached by Joey McGuire. Lynn replaced McGuire as Cedar Hill’s head coach in 2017 after working as the head coach at Arlington Seguin.
Lynn will take over a Crowley team that is coming off a 4-7 season, and he will replace JJ Resendez, who was reassigned in November. Crowley’s last winning record was in 2019, when the team was 9-2. It is 9-22 since.
Lynn is a regional director for the Texas High School Coaches Association.
